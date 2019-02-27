Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch on February 28, here’s everything we know about it

Xiaomi is holding a launch event in New Delhi tomorrow, where it will be launching its new Redmi Note 7 smartphone. It is also being reported that the company might launch its Redmi Note 7 Pro. The launch event will commence at 11:30 am IST and the company will be livestreaming the event on its official YouTube channel and website.

To recall, the company initially launched the Redmi Note 7 in China last month. The company during the launch also announced that Redmi just like Poco will now be a sub-brand of Xiaomi. Smartphones released under the new Redmi by Xiaomi brand will be budget devices, whereas, Mi will focus on releasing premium smartphones like the Mi Mix 3.

Redmi by Xiaomi’s first event in India: What we expect

A new leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 7 won’t feature a 48MP sensor on the back like its Chinese counterpart. Instead, the company will launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro sporting a 48MP sensor on the back.

The Redmi Note 7 might launch in Black, Blue and Red colour options in India, whereas, the Redmi Note 7 Pro might be launched in Black, Gradient Blue and Gradient Red colour options.

Redmi Note 7 in China starts at Yuan 999 (approximately Rs 10,500) for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage, Yuan 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,400) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage and Yuan 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,500) for 6GB RAM/64GB storage. The device is expected to be priced similarly in India and is expected to start at Rs 9,999.

If the company launches the Redmi Note 7 Pro along with the device, it is expected to be priced between Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 for the base variant.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The Chinese variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB internal storage. It runs Google’s Android operating 9.0 Pie system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

It features a dual camera on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor from Samsung, paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it sports a 13MP sensor for taking selfies.