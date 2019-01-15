Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 goes on sale in China: 48MP rear camera and other key features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was launched last week at a special event in China. Redmi has also become a dedicated brand under Xiaomi. The Redmi Note 7 now has a logo at the back that says ‘Redmi by Xiaomi’. The Redmi Note 7 goes on sale today in China. Here are all details on Redmi Note 7, including price, key specifications and features.

Redmi Note 7: Price for all three variants

Redmi Note 7 has launched in three variants in the China market. The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage starts at Yuan 999. On conversion to Indian currency, this comes to around Rs 10,000 plus. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version will cost Yuan 1199, which is Rs 12,000 plus on conversion.

The highest variant of the Redmi Note 7 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and this will cost Yuan 1399 in China. On conversion this comes to Rs 14,000 plus.

However, Redmi has not yet confirmed when the new Redmi Note 7 will be coming to other markets, including India. Given the Redmi Note 6 Pro just launched in India, the new Redmi Note 7 could only launch in a few months time in the country.

Redmi Note 7: Design, Display

Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch display, Full HD+ resolution. The display has a small waterdrop style notch on the front for the camera. This is in contrast to the Redmi Note 6 Pro, which had a bigger notch with dual-front cameras. The phone also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and the front.

Redmi Note 7’s screen comes with a slightly taller 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Pixel resolution is 2340 x 1080 at 409 PPI pixel density. The company is using an LCD display for the new Redmi Note device. But the new display with a smaller notch is not the only design change.

The new Redmi Note 7 also comes with a glass design at the back, rather than the metal unibody look we have seen on previous Redmi phones. The colour options for Redmi Note 7 are Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black. Redmi Note 7 also sports a type-C USB port, instead of the micro-USB port seen on the older phones.

Redmi Note 7 comes with a vertically stacked dual-rear camera, fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone as well. It also has a headphone jack.

Dimensions of Redmi Note 7 are : 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1mm with a weight of 186 grams. The phone also is also dustproof and splashproof to some extent, though the exact rating is not mentioned on the site.

Redmi Note 7: Processor, RAM, Battery

Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 2.2 Ghz with Adreno 512 GPU for graphi. It includes 3GB or 4GB or 6GB RAM coupled with 32GB or 64GB storage, with a microSD slot as well with up to 256GB storage support. Battery on board is 4000 mAh with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 technology.

Redmi Note 7: Camera

Redmi Note 7’s big highlight is the 48 rear camera coupled with a 5MP camera for depth sensing in the portrait mode. The 48MP camera is a sensor GM1 from Samsung with 1.6μm pixel size, PDAF for focus and f/ 1.8 aperture. The front camera is 13MP with AI features and Portrait mode as well.

The rear camera will also get Super Night Scene later as part of an OTA upgrade. The Redmi Note 7’s camera includes features likes Portrait Mode, Background Blur, Monochrome Dual Flash, standard and auto HDR, Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for video, continuous mode, panorama mode and face recognition.

The camera can record video up to 1080p at 60fps / 30fps. Slow-motion video can be recorded at a maximum of 1080p going up to 120fps. Redmi is also offering an 18 months warranty with the Redmi Note 7 in China.