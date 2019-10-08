Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets Rs 2,000 permanent price cut, available at Rs 11,999

Xiaomi has announced permanent price cut of Rs 2,000 on the Redmi Note 7 Pro— company’s first smartphone with a 48MP dual-rear camera setup. The device was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 13,999, and it is now available for Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant.

Advertising

The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is now available at a new price of Rs 13,999, whereas the top-end model of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is available for Rs 14,999, down Rs 2,000 from the original price of Rs 16,999.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is now listed with its new pricing on Flipkart and mi.com. Also, the new pricing is valid on all four colour models– Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red, and Astro Moonlight Astro White.

Redmi Note 8 series to launch soon?

The price cut on the Redmi Note 7 Pro hints at the imminent launch of the Redmi Note 8 series in India. Xiaomi unveiled the new Note series in its home market China a while ago. The Redmi Note 8 starts at Yuan 999, which translates to around Rs 10,000, whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at Yuan 1,399, which is around Rs 14,000.

Advertising

Xiaomi has not revealed when it will bring the new Redmi Note 8 series to India but recently it launched the Redmi 8A in India and announced to launch the Redmi 8 smartphone on October 9, 2019.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 48MP + 5MP dual-camera setup at the back and a 13MP camera sensor at the front. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 technology via USB Type-C.

Also read | Mobiles launching in October: OnePlus 7T Pro, Redmi 8, Google Pixel 4 and more

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with Adreno 612 GPU. The Redmi Note 7 Pro also sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster.