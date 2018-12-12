Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to be available via open sale starting today

Xiaomi via its Redmi India Twitter account claims to have sold over 6,00,000 units of its Redmi Note 6 Pro in its first sale. To celebrate this Xiaomi will not be holding a second flash sale for the same. Instead, the company at 12PM today will make the device available to customers via open sales in India via Mi.com and Flipkart.

Advertising

The company also said that starting today Redmi Note 6 Pro will also be available from Mi Home and Mi Preferred Partner stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is available in two RAM/internal storage configurations – 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a 6.36-inch full HD+ notched display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU. It comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The Quad camera all-rounder #RedmiNote6Pro created records with 600K+ units in the 1st sale. Will be available at your convenience starting tomorrow on https://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y and @Flipkart.

Now also available across Mi Home and Mi Preferred Partner stores. pic.twitter.com/qcBSjNxlI8 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 11, 2018

It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3 fast charging technology.

Redmi Note 6 Pro sports dual cameras on front and back. The back camera consists of a 12MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.9 paired with a secondary 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the dual camera setup features a 20MP primary sensor along with a 2MP secondary sensor taking selfies.