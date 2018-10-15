Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India variants, colour options leaked; launch to happen soon

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro could launch in India as early as November this year.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro has been spotted online, with leaks mentioning the phone’s storage options and colour variants. The phone, which has debuted in Thailand last month, could be launched in India soon. Redmi Note 6 Pro is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to feature dual rear as well as dual front camera configurations.

According to a new report from MySmartPrice, Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected in two storage options: 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory and 6GB RAM/64GB memory. Also, the phone will be available in four colour variants: Blue, Red, Black and Rose Gold. At its launch, Xiaomi had priced the 4GB RAM variant at THB 7000 (or approx Rs 15,705), though the India price could differ. It’s being speculated that Xiaomi could hold a launch event in November in India to mark the debut of the Redmi Note 6 Pro, though this a mere speculation that the moment.

Speaking of its specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a 6.26-inch FHD+ display and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

On the camera front, Redmi Note 6 Pro features a dual rear camera configuration, which is vertically stacked. This is made up of a 12MP primary sensor, and a 5MP secondary lens, that comes with 1.4µm pixels, f/1.9 aperture, and Dual Pixel autofocus. Also, the phone’s notch houses two front cameras, on either side of the receiver mic. They include a 20MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, as well as a 2MP depth sensor.

