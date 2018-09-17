Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications leaked in live images

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro leaked live images reveal display, dual camera and other details (Image Source: Reddit) Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro leaked live images reveal display, dual camera and other details (Image Source: Reddit)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications emerged in leaked live images. While previous leaks suggested the phone to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, a few leaked images of the supposed Redmi Note 6 Pro retail box shed more light of what the device might pack underneath its hood.

As per the leaked live images spotted on Reddit, the Redmi Note 6 Pro could feature a 6.26-inch full-screen display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and probably 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution. The protective film above the phone further reveals a dual camera setup up front with a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor likely for depth sensingt. On the rear side, the Redmi Note 6 Pro may pack a 12MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary lens with 1.4µm pixel size and dual pixel autofocus. The phone is seen carrying a huge 4,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, GlobeMobiles managed to get hold of the supposed Redmi Note 6 Pro retail box. The leaked image showcasing the back side of the retail box corroborated the details seen on the protective film of the purported Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. In addition, the box revealed the phone to come in 4GB RAM and 64GB configuration and could be available in Black colour option.

Reports earlier speculated that the base model could pack 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to come for a cost between EUR 200 and EUR 250 in the European markets. Meanwhile, the device is said to tag a cheaper price in other global markets including India.

