Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro reportedly shows up on FCC: Everything you need to know

According to a new report, Xiaomi could be working on Redmi Note 6 and Redmi Note 6 Pro, courtesy of a mysterious Xiaomi smartphone bearing the model number M1806E7TG that appeared on FCC website. (Picture: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro) According to a new report, Xiaomi could be working on Redmi Note 6 and Redmi Note 6 Pro, courtesy of a mysterious Xiaomi smartphone bearing the model number M1806E7TG that appeared on FCC website. (Picture: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 successor has appeared on a certification website FCC, according to a new 91Mobiles report. It suggests that Xiaomi could be working on a couple more Redmi phones, the Redmi Note 6 and Redmi Note 6 Pro. A mysterious Xiaomi smartphone reportedly appeared on FCC bearing the model number M1806E7TG.

Although the listing has not revealed the exact, it is believed to be either Xiaom Redmi Note 6 or Note 6 Pro. This also happens to be probably the first time we have heard anything about Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro successor.

According to FCC listing, the handset will have dual-band Wi-Fi in addition to support for networks like LTE, WCDMA, CDMA, and GSM. The listing also suggests that the handset could run MIUI 9, which we feel might be a little bit surprising given the fact that Xiaomi is currently readying the MIUI 10 and we don’t see any reason why the Redmi Note 6 Pro should not run the MIUI 10 out of the box. No other information is available at the moment.

The FCC listing is also interesting given Xiaomi has not yet launched its products in the US market, though the company has indicates plans of entering US by the end of 2018 or early 2019.

Redmi Note 5 Pro came to India earlier in 2018 along with the Redmi Note 5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and goes up to Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM. Redmi Note 5, on the other hand, starts at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and goes up to Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM and 64 storage.

Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen. Powering the handset is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. The handset packs 64GB expandable storage and a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It houses 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras and a 20MP selfie camera. In contrast, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has a Snapdragon 625 processor, a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

