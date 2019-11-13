Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 5A in India start getting MIUI 11

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi Note 6 Pro in India. The update brings with it features like Dark Mode, Always-on Display, Mi Life app, customisable lock screen, Dynamic Video Wallpaper, floating calculator, and more. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro users took to Mi Forums to post screenshots of the update.

Advertising

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the rollout of MIUI 11 for Redmi 5 in India is complete and it has begun to roll out for Redmi 5A in a phased manner. Xiaomi previously said that MIUI 11 will roll out in four phases in India. Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A are part of phase two from November 4 to 12. While Redmi Note 6 Pro is part of phase three from November 13 to 29.

More Xiaomi phones in India in phase three that are said to get MIUI 11 by November 29 include Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, and Redmi Note 8. The fourth phase, which is scheduled from December 18 to December 26 carries only a single device– the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Users can check whether the MIUI 11 update is available for their Xiaomi phone by heading to the Settings panel. Click on the ‘About phone’ tab, ‘System’ and then ‘System Updates’. If the update shows, up click ‘Download and Install’ to install the update.

MIUI 11 is Xiaomi’s next-gen custom user interface. It also includes a new skin with a number of revamped Mi apps. Earlier this week, MIUI 11 also got support for long-awaited app drawer feature, which allows users to access all installed apps on a dedicated screen rather than home screen, which has all other apps as well.