Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price, specifications spotted in new listing online

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro might not have been announced by the company, but it looks like someone has listed the phone for sale on China’s AliExpress. This is not the first leak we have seen around Redmi Note 6 Pro.

The tentative price and specifications of Redmi Note 6 Pro were also mentioned on the listing, though given that this is not official, it cannot be taken as a confirmation. So far Xiaomi is yet to confirm any developments around this phone, but this listing gives an idea of the what to expect.

Listed as ‘Global Version Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro’, the phone could be priced between $193.99 (Rs 14,120 approx.) and $214.99 (Rs 15,648 approx.). The pricing includes bundling of other Xiaomi products, like headphones, and Mi Band 3. While the shipping details do not allow booking the phone for India, this Redmi Note 6 Pro variant has been assigned a delivery time of 60 days.

Expected to feature a 6.28-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display, with a screen resolution of 1080×2160 pixels, Redmi Note 6 Pro has been listed to have a 19:9 aspect ratio, rather than the 18:9, as suggested by the resolution. This could be due to the notch over the display.

The phone comes with a metal body design, and features antenna lines as well as a fingerprint sensor at the back, which is common to the Redmi and Redmi Note series. The new Redmi Note 6 Pro could be based on MIUI 9 over and above Android Oreo.

As per the listing, Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected run the Snapdragon 636 processor, and come with a 4000mAh battery.

While this variant can be listed with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory, another version of Redmi Note 6 Pro could offer 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The camera specifications mention a dual rear setup as well as a dual front sensor configuration, which are listed as 12MP+5MP and 20MP+2MP respectively, as seen through previous leaks.

In addition, the phone retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, while featuring additional connectivity modes like LTE, dual-SIM support and a micro USB 2.0 port.

