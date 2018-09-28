Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with dual front, back cameras launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with dual back and front cameras as well as a notched display has been launched. Here are the details on price, specifications, features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with dual back and front cameras as well as a notched display has been launched in Thailand. The successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, which was launched earlier this year, will be available from September 27. In Thailand, the company will bundle a free Mi Selfie Stick or Mi Wi-Fi Repeater with the phone. It is unclear if Redmi Note 6 Pro is headed to the Indian market any time soon. Specifications of Redmi Note 6 Pro are similar to its predecessor, including Snapdragon 636 processor and 4,000mAh battery. The phone has been announced on the official Thailand Mi Facebook page as well as Mi forum.

Let us take a look at price, specifications, and features on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro in detail:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and availability

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will cost THB 6,990, which is around Rs 15,700 on conversion. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The device will be available from September 27 to September 30 on the country’s e-commerce site. The colour options listed for Redmi Note 6 Pro include Black, Blue, and Rose Gold. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will sell with a free bundled Mi Selfie Stick or Mi Wi-Fi Repeater.

If one looks at Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, the phone sells at Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM variant, while its 6GB RAM model is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. The internal storage is the same 64GB on both the models and is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets a bigger 6.26-inch FHD+ LCD full screen display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The new phone has a notch on top of the scree, which is missing from Redmi Note 5 Pro. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by the same 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which is coupled with Adreno 509 for graphics performance. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, same as its predecessor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 now has dual front cameras, a combination of 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens with 4-in-1 Super Pixel and AI face unlock features. The rear cameras are 12MP+5MP with AI Portrait 2.0 and Dual Pixel autofocus, AI scene detection and AI dynamic bokeh with six new bokeh effects.

