Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro leaks: Everything we know on price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launch date has not been made official, but we are seeing more leaks around the device. The phone has reportedly passed FCC certification, and its specifications were spotted in a listing on China’s AliExpress. In addition, live images of Redmi Note 6 Pro as well as its retail box was leaked by a Reddit user, giving us a closer look at its specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be the successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, which made its debut in India earlier this year. Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 20MP front camera for selfies, and the phone is powered by Snapdragon 636 processor. The upcoming Redmi Note 6 Pro is tipped the same processor as it predecessor along with a 4,000mAh battery. Here’s a look at everything we know about Redmi Note 6 Pro so far:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro spotted on FCC

A Xiaomi handset with model number M1806E7TG, which is speculated to be either Redmi Note 6 or Redmi Note 6 Pro was spotted by 91Mobiles on the US certification website FCC. The listing reveals that the phone will support dual-band Wi-Fi, in addition to networks like LTE, WCDMA, CDMA, and GSM. It will likely run MIUI 9, which is a bit surprising given MIUI 10 has begun rolling out for Xiaomi’s devices. The Chinese player previously indicated plans of entering the US by the end of 2018 or early 2019.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro expected price

AliExpress lists the tentative price of ‘Global Version Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro’ between $193.99 (Rs 14,120 approx) and $214.99 (Rs 15,648 approx). The pricing includes bundling of other Xiaomi products, like headphones, and Mi Band 3. The phone is expected to cost between EUR 200 (Rs 17,000 approx) and EUR 250 (Rs 21,200 approx) in the European markets, though its price in India could be slightly cheaper.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will likely sport a 6.26-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone could feature a notch on top of the screen. Redmi Note 6 Pro will come with a metal body design with prominent antenna lines as well as a fingerprint sensor at the back. The upcoming Xiaomi phone is expected to run MIUI 9, based on Android Oreo.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro live images reveal a dual camera setup up front with a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor likely for depth sensing. The rear cameras could include a 12MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary lens with 1.4µm pixel size and dual pixel autofocus.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor, and pack a 4,000mAh battery. In addition, the phone could be made available in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option as well. It is listed in Black colour option. Redmi Note 6 Pro will retain a 3.5mm headphone jack, while connectivity options include LTE, dual-SIM support and a micro USB 2.0 port.

