Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro to launch in India before November 20, hints leak

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India before November 20. (Image Source: Gizbot)

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India before November 20, according to a press invite invite that has been leaked online. While the exact date remains unknown based on the leaked image, Redmi Note 6 Pro has already launched in markets like Dubai, Thailand and others. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched earlier this year by the company in India.

The invite also indicates that the phone could feature four cameras in total, two on the back and two on the front. The Redmi Note 5 Pro had dual-rear cameras and a 20MP front camera, though both supported Portrait mode.

As per the leaked invite, one can spot the text “2 is better than 1” followed by “Coming Soon ; Flagship camera killer”. The leaked invite shows “1_ November”, which means that the launch date could be anytime between November 10 and November 19, though again given this is a leak and not a final invite, the date could change.

Redmi Note 6 Pro will feature a 6.18-inch FHD+ display. Running the Snapdragon 636 chipset, it will be based on MIUI 10 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, and is backed by a 4000mAh battery. Indian users can expect to see the upcoming Xiaomi flagship in 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage options, which is the same as its predecessor, Redmi Note 5 Pro. Redmi Note 6 Pro will sport 20MP+2MP dual front cameras, and 12MP+5MP dual rear sensors. Redmi Note 5 Pro also had a 12MP+5MP camera combination.

Rumours also indicate that Redmi 6 Pro could be launched in India at Rs 14,999 (4GB RAM variant) and Rs 16,999 (6GB RAM variant) respectively, which would be the same price as the earlier variant. The only big difference between Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 5 Pro is the display size, and the dual-front cameras.

The other specifications are similar to the older variant of the phone. The phone can be expected in four colour options: Black, Red, Blue, and Rose Gold, given it has launched in these colours in other markets. Xiaomi has already introduced the Redmi 6 series in India, and it won’t be surprising if the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes to the market soon.

