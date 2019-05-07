Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets Android 9.0 Pie-based MIUI 10.3.2 update

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update to its Redmi Note 6 Pro, according to a report by FoneArena. MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update brings Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system to the Redmi Note 6 Pro. It is paired with Android’s April security patch.

According to the report, the update is currently being rolled out in phases in India, Russia and Italy. Changes include a new UI, system performance optimisation, system stability improvements and security improvements.

The update comes with the build number MIUI 10.3.2.0.PEKMIXM and is 1.7GB in size. If you haven’t received a notification to install the update, you can head to Settings > About Phone > System > System updates > Check for updates. If the update still doesn’t show up, you can download the stable ROM directly from Xiaomi’s official MIUI website.

Xiaomi had earlier made an update post for the same on its MIUI forum, which it has now taken down. Many Redmi Note 6 Pro users are stating that the update has been suspended due to various bugs. Users who were able to update are now facing issues with the ‘pick up to wake’ gesture. Xiaomi has said, that the update has not been rolled back and is still available to users.

Even though Xiaomi has said that the update does not consist of any bugs, we would still recommend you wait for a bit before updating your device to MIUI 10.3.2. To ensure that if any bugs are present they get resolved.

Redmi Note 6 Pro is currently available in India at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant on Mi.com.