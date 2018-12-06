Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sale today at 12 noon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is available for purchase during the Flipkart Big Shopping days sale, that begins today. This Xiaomi phone will be available from 12pm onward, and can be bought alongside cashback and EMI deals. The flagship device, launched in November, is the first phone from Xiaomi to feature dual cameras both on the front and the back.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sale on Flipkart: Offers, discounts

Redmi Note 6 Pro will come with exchange benefits of up to Rs 13,000, and can be purchased alongside all payment modes. Customers having HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards will receive a 10 per cent discount with purchase of the phone, while those using Axis Bank Buzz Credit cards are eligible for a 5 per cent discount.

Given that the phone has been available for less than a month, that sale will not feature any special offer price. Flipkart shoppers can also consider No Cost EMI deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, that begin from Rs 465 per month.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sale: Price, specifications

Xiaomi’s latest India launch, Redmi Note 6 Pro, is priced at Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM variant) and Rs 15,999 (6GB RAM variant) respectively. Featuring a 6.26-inch FHD+ display, the Xiaomi flagship comes with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9.

Running the Snapdragon 636 processor, the phone has the MIUI 10 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, and is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory and expandable storage of 256GB.

The highlight of Redmi Note 6 Pro is its four cameras, spread over a dual rear setup and a dual front configuration. The rear cameras, included in a vertical alignment, consists of a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera, supported by LED flash. On the other hand, the notch holds a 20MP main camera, as well as a 2MP secondary camera.