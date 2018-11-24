Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro next sale on November 28 at 12 PM: Here are the details

Update: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro next sale will be held on November 28 at 12 PM on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will go its first sale in India at a special price of Rs 1,000 less than the regular price. Redmi Note 6 Pro’s sale will start at 6 pm and 9 pm again on Flipkart and Mi.com. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain claims the company offer 600,000 units in the first sale and they were all sold out in a few minutes.

The first sale took place at 12 noon on Mi.com and Flipkart, after which Xiaomi had another sale at 3 pm. The phone is currently listed as out of stock on both platforms. The successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched at a price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM model and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM model respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at a special price of Rs 1,000 less

However, as part of Black Friday deals, the 4GB RAM variant will be available at a special price of Rs 12,999 exclusively on November 23. The 6GB RAM variant will cost Rs 14,999 on this day. Both the models ship with 64GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launch offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro buyers can avail launch offers as well. Those using HDFC credit or debit cards for purchasing the phone can avail Rs 500 off. The offer will be applicable on EMI transactions as well. Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,400 instant and up to 6TB 4G data to Redmi Note 6 Pro buyers.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, which was launched earlier this year. In comparison, the new phone has a slightly bigger display, dual front cameras on the front as well as splash and dust resistant coating. It will be available in blue, black, red and rose gold colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets a 6.26-inches FHD+ notched display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels and aspect ratio of 19:9. The dual rear camera setup is a combination of 12MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, Dual Pixel autofocus and 5MP secondary camera for depth sensing with f/2.2 aperture. It supports dual LED flash. The front camera include a 20MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture with AI Portrait selfie mode.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509 GPU for graphics performance. It features either 4GB or 6GB RAM with 64GB storage option. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 Global ROM, which is based on Android Oreo. The phone is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 technology.