Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro colour variants, price leaked online

Xiaomi seems to be planning to unveil the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro’s successor. As per the notable tipster, Roland Quandt, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will likely be introduced soon. The tipster on Twitter cited that the supposed Redmi 6 Pro will be made available in three colour options – Black, Gold and Blue. Quandt reveals that handset will come in two RAM/storage configurations- 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage.

In terms of pricing, the tipster claims that the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be priced between EUR 200-250 (around Rs 16,500 and Rs 20,600) for European markets while it will be cheaper in other markets. Quandt further reveals that more colour variants might mark their way outside the European market.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro incoming. 3/32GB and 4/64GB models. In Gold, Blue or Black. Priced at ~200/250 Euro likely much cheaper elsewhere as usual. And also probably coming in more colors. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 28, 2018

Besides the price and colour variants, no other details regarding screen size, design, chipset and other specifications have been revealed yet. However, with the first rumour surfacing on the Internet, more leaks are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

To recap, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 5 series in February this year. The faster variant, Redmi Note 5 Pro came with dual rear camera lens stacked vertically. The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It has a battery backup of 4,000mAh and comes for a price starting at Rs 14,999.

