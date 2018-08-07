Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets Face Unlock with new MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM

Unlike the fingerprint sensor users can enrol only facial recognition data of only one person at a time. Unlike the fingerprint sensor users can enrol only facial recognition data of only one person at a time.

Xiaomi during the launch of Redmi Note 5 promised to roll out Face Unlock feature with future updates. Now, the company has finally rolled out the feature for the smartphone with MIUI 10 Global Beta version 10.8.8.2. Xiaomi recently also rolled out the feature for the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

After updating the smartphone to the latest version of MIUI 10 Global Beta, users can enable the Face Unlock feature by heading to the settings panel, in which they will find an option for lock screen and password where they have to go into manage face data to register their face and enable the feature. However, unlike the fingerprint sensor users can enroll only facial recognition data of only one person at a time.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch full HD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with the Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes in two RAM and internal storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB of internal storage both of which are expandable via a microSD card.

It runs on Google’s Android Nougat ROM with the company’s own MIUI 9 skin on top and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support.

As for the cameras, Redmi Note 5 features a 12MP camera sensor on the back with an aperture of f/2.2 along with an LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5MP sensor paired with an LED flash for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB.

