Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets MIUI 10 stable update in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has begun getting MIUI 10 stable update in India. Following the company’s announcement about MIUI Global Stable ROM update for the affordable handset, a few Redmi Note 5 users reported that they have received the latest update. The update with the build number 10.0.2.0 was first posted user Iftekhar Alam on Twitter. Alam responding to MIUI India Twitter account said that he got the latest update for Redmi Note 5. As per the screenshot shared by the user, the MIUI Global Stable update with the build number 10 V10.0.2.0 OEGMIFH brings Android Security patch for August.

Xiaomi in its MI forum shared the MIUI 10 changelog for Redmi Note 5. The company in its mentioned that the latest MIUI update will bring full-screen gestures and new UI tailored for full-screen devices, a new natural sound system with ambient sounds and other improvements including a revamp of Clock and Notes. Xiaomi in its Twitter India handle cited that the update will be rolled out in batches which means it will take time to reach all the Redmi Note 5 users.

To recall, Redmi Note 5 was launched along with Redmi Note 5 Pro in India in February this year. The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. It comes in two storage options- 32GB and 64GB. Redmi Note 5 sports a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. It packs a big 4,000mAh battery. Redmi Note 5 tags a price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage model and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

