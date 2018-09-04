Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro red colour variant launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2018 11:37:06 am
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Red colour variant has been launched in India. The device is currently available on Mi.com and will soon be making its way to Flipkart. The Redmi Note 5 Pro Red colour variant comes in two RAM variants – 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India in the beginning of this year.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro Red colour variant is not different from the standard version of the existing smartphone in terms of design, barring a black finish at the front and red finish on the back.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Specifications, features

As far as its specifications are concerned, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red colour variant sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display resolution is 2160×1080 pixels and there’s 2.5D glass on the front with rounded display corners. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 paired with the Adreno 509 GPU for graphics. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own MIUI 9 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Coming to the camera specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. The company is using two RGB sensors and not the telephoto and wide-angle setup. On the front, it features a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor with LED Selfie light as well as a new Beautify 4.0 in the camera app.

In related news, Xiaomi is going to hold an event in India on September 5. Where the company is expected to globally launch three new smartphones under its Redmi 6 lineup – the Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi 6A.

