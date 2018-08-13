Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro open sale starts from today, no more flash sales from now. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro open sale starts from today, no more flash sales from now.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro sale: Redmi Note 5 Pro will now be available in open sales, with Xiaomi ending the system of flash sales for the phone. The Redmi Note 5 Pro open sales have started from today itself. The phone is currently listed on Flipkart and Mi.com, which is the company’s own e-commerce platform. The end of the flash sale should come as good news to fans, who’ve been unable to purchase the phone. Xiaomi’s flash sale system has been criticised by many in the past.

The starting of an open sale means users will no longer have to register or log-in before the sale timing in order to buy the Redmi Note 5 Pro. They can now hit ‘Buy’ from either website, without the problems of flash sales.

Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India, offers

Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants: 4GB RAM+64GB storage at Rs 14,999 while there’s a 6GB RAM option with 64GB storage for Rs 16,999. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 14,000 off on exchange for another phone as well. There’s a Jio data offer on the phone as well with Rs 2,200 instant cashback and up to 4.5TB of extra data. Users need to rely on the promocode ‘JioRedmiNote5’ to claim this offer.

Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications, features

Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inches display with FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels). This is an LCD IPS display and Xiaomi had introduced the newer screen aspect ratio of 18:9 on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Processor on the Redmi Note 5 Pro is Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 with 1.8Ghz clock speed. On the battery front, Redmi Note 5 Pro continues with a 4000 mAh one like the cheaper Redmi Note 5.

The expandable storage support on Redmi Note 5 Pro is 128GB. This does not have a dedicated microSD slot, instead Xiaomi is using a dual Hybrid SIM-slot. On the dual camera, Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The second sensor is for sensing depth. The front camera is 20MP with LED flash. Both the front and rear camera support Portrait mode on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Other features of the phone include 64GB storage, 3.5mm headphone jack, micro-USB port at the bottom.

