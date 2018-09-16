Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro starts getting MIUI 10 update in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update comes with v.10.0.1.0.OEIMIFH. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update comes with v.10.0.1.0.OEIMIFH.

Xiaomi has begun rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. The latest update is said to be rolled out via OTA (over-the-air) in a phased manner which means users will have to wait a few days to get the update. A few Redmi Note 5 Pro users in the MIUI forum cited that the MIUI 10 stable update comes with the build number MIUI 10.0.1.0.OEIMIFH and the update is about 580MB in size.

As for the changelog, the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update includes full-screen gestures that enable the device to support different aspect ratio. The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update also brings natural sound and ambient sound, redesigned notification panel, and improved multitasking management. The latest update includes September Android Security Patch as well. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro received MIUI 9.5 based Android Oreo update in June this year, but the rollout was later cancelled due to some issues.

To recall, the Redmi Note 5 Pro marked its debut in India in February this year. The phone features a 5.99-inch full-HD (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, clocked at up to 1.8GHz. The Redmi Note 5 Pro offers two RAM configuration- 4GB or 6GB RAM. In terms of camera, the phone bears a dual rear camera setup having a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it has a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor that comes with soft LED flash. It includes 64GB onboard storage which is expandable via microSD card. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a huge 4000mAh battery. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes for a price starting at Rs 14,999 in India.

