Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro get discounts for ‘No 1 Mi Fan sale’

Xiaomi is hosting its ‘No 1 Mi Fan’ sale on Mi.com, the company’s official e-commerce website and offering discounts on some of its most popular products, including the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro and others. Xiaomi’s No 1 Mi Fan sale will take place from December 19 to December 21. The sale starts at 4 pm.

Xiaomi is offering cashback worth Rs 300 via Paytm on many of its smartphone models. The list of devices eligible for this are Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Y2, Redmi 6, 6A and 6 Pro as well as Mi A2 and Poco F1.

It will also offer up to Rs 500 rewards for Google Pay users, while MobiKwik wallet users can expect 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1000.

As part of the sale, Xiaomi will gives discount coupons at 4 pm, which users can get from the“Grab Coupons” section on the “No.1 Mi Fan Sale” page, or by playing “Santa is Lost” game on the mi.com website and mobile. Discount coupons will be made available each day at 4 pm till December 21.

The popular Redmi Note 5 Pro will also be made available on Amazon India, according to an official post by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain. Redmi Note 5 Pro is retailing at Rs 12,999 starting price for the sale, which has been the new price of the phone for sometime. This is for the 4GB RAM variant.

Redmi Note 6 Pro, which has the same processor as Redmi Note 5 Pro, is retailing at Rs 13,999 during the sale, though it has the Paytm cashback offer as well. Redmi Note 6 Pro has a bigger display and dual-front cameras.

Redmi Y2 is retailing at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version will cost Rs 10,999, which is a Rs 1,000 discount compared to the earlier price of Rs 11,999.

The Mi A2, which is an Android One phone will cost Rs 14,999 during the sale for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, while the 6GB+128GB will cost Rs 16,999 during the sale. Those looking to get an excellent camera for under Rs 20,000, can consider the Mi A2 given the price cut.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 will cost Rs 8,499 in the sale, which is a discount of Rs 500 on the price of Rs 8,999. The Redmi 6A will go on sale at 12PM on December 19, 20, and 21 and will cost Rs 5,999 during the sale for the base 2GB RAM and 16GB storage option.

Xiaomi Mi LED TVs will also be available during the sale. The Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO 49-inches will cost Rs 30,999, while Mi LED Smart TV 4C PRO 32-inches will cost Rs 14,999. The Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inches will cost Rs 21,999.