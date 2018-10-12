Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Poco F1, etc: Top deals on Xiaomi devices on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com

Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Poco F1, etc: Here’s a look a top deals on Xiaomi devices on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com.

Xiaomi claims to have sold more than 2.5 million devices in less than two and a half days during sale period on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com. These include smartphones as well as Mi LED TV models, Mi Band 3, Mi Power banks, Mi earphones, Mi Routers and Mi ecosystem products. The devices were sold between 12 pm on October 9 to 7 pm on October 11, Xiaomi said in a press statement. Last year, Xiaomi claims to have sold one million smartphones across the same platforms during the first two days of sale between September 20 to September 22.

Let us take a look at all the deals and discounts on Xiaomi products including smartphones on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com:

Xiaomi Mi A2 at a price of Rs 14,999

Xiaomi Mi A2 gets Rs 2,000 off and is selling at a price of Rs 14,999 during the sale period. Mi A2 is a good option for those looking for good dual-rear cameras, stock Android and a decent performance for under Rs 20,000. The phone comes with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is backed by a 3,010mAh. Back camera include a 12MP primary lens and a 20MP secondary lens. Read our full review of Xiaomi Mi A2 here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM variant will be available at a price of Rs 12,999 during the festive sale period. The 6GB RAM option can be bought at Rs 14,999. It gets Rs 2,000 off. In addition, users can avail no cost EMI offer. In our review, we said that Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the best options for under Rs 15,000. It offers a good performance, impressive dual cameras, and a bigger 5,99-inches 18:9 aspect ratio display. The phone is backed by a big 4,000mAh battery. Read our full review of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 here.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 at a starting price of Rs 8,999

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (3GB RAM and 32GB storage) gets Rs 1,000 off and will be available at a price of Rs 8,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model can be bought at a price of Rs 10,999, down from the original price of Rs 12,999. The selfies are impressive for the price, as we said in our review. Redmi Y2 is a good buy for people who need dual-rear camera for under Rs 10,000. The overall performance is not bad either. Read our full review of Xiaomi Redmi Y2 here.

Xiaomi Poco F1 at a starting price of Rs 20,999

Poco F1 is available in three storage options: 6GB RAM+64GB memory, 6GB RAM+128GB memory, and 8GB RAM+256GB memory. They have been priced at Rs 20,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. All three storage variants can be bought with no cost EMI offer, though the phone does not get a discount.

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets it right with performance, camera and battery life, which is important on any phone.

Poco F1 is the first smartphone by Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Poco. It comes with flagship-level specifications such as Snapdragon 845 processor, dual-rear camera, 20MP front camera and 6.1-inch Full HD+ display at a starting price of Rs 20,999. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android Oreo 8.1 with MIUI 9.6 on top. We observed in our review that Poco F1 gets it right with performance, camera and battery life, which is important on any phone. Read our full review of Xiaomi Poco F1 here.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro at a starting price of Rs 10,999

Though a discount is not being offered on Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, users can avail Rs 1,000 additional on exchange on all storage variants. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model of the phone is priced at Rs 10,999, while its 4GB RAM+64GB storage version costs Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro comes with a 5.84-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The phone gets dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. For the overall price, Redmi 6 Pro is a decent device. Read our full review of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro here.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 at a starting price of Rs 22,999

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was launched in October last year at a price of Rs 35,999. The phone received permanent price cut recently, bringing down the official price to Rs 29,999. Now, the phone is being offered at a discount of Rs 7,000 during the sale period and will be available at a price of Rs 22,999.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 comes with a 5.99-inch LCD IPS display with a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device packs a 3400 mAh battery and runs Android Nougat 7.1 with MIUI 8 on top. There’s a 12MP rear camera with 4-axis optical image stabilization, along with a 5MP front shooter. There’s no headphone jack. Read our full review of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 here.

Deals, discounts of Xiaomi TVs

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32) and Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43) get a discount of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The TV models will be selling at a price of Rs 13,499 and Rs 20,999 respectively. Both Mi LED TV 4C Pro (32) and Mi TV 4A Pro (49) will available with extended two year warranty.

Deals, discounts on Xiaomi Mi Band, power banks

Both 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh variants of Mi Power Bank 2i get Rs 100 off each and will be available at a price of Rs 699 and Rs 1,399 respectively. The Mi Band – HRX Edition will be available at a price of Rs 999 (Rs 300 off).

