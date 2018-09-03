Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flame Red colour variant to launch in India tomorrow

Xiaomi could launch a red colour variant of its Redmi Note 5 Pro in India tomorrow. (Image credit: Xiaomi India/Twitter) Xiaomi could launch a red colour variant of its Redmi Note 5 Pro in India tomorrow. (Image credit: Xiaomi India/Twitter)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro could get a red colour variant in India as early as September 4, which is tomorrow. The Chinese company has dropped a teaser on Twitter, hinting at the imminent launch of a red colour variant of its Redmi smartphone in India. Although the company has yet to reveal the name of the phone, many believe the teased device is none other than but the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Beijing-based Xiaomi has been teasing to bring a red colour variant of a popular Redmi series phone in India. Last month, the company’s Global VP and India head Manu Kumar Jain had suggested to bring a special red colour variant of its Redmi smartphone. In case you are not aware, Xiaomi is already selling the Redmi Note 5 Fame Red edition in China. In India, the Chinese Redmi Note 5 is being sold as the Redmi Note 5 Pro. As of now, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ LCD IPS display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs on MIUI 9, based on Android Nougat. On the camera front, it consists of a 12MP primary and a 5MP secondary shooter, as well as a 20MP snapper on the front. The Redmi Note 5 Pro’s 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 14,999, while its 6GB RAM option will cost users Rs 16,999.

RED is coming! Watch this space tomorrow at 10 AM! pic.twitter.com/sGmRqrk5l4 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 3, 2018

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Faster performance coupled with better cameras

In related news, Xiaomi has planned to hold an event in India on September 5. The word on the street is that the company will launch three new smartphones: Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi 6A. All three smartphones will be a part of Redmi 6 series.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd