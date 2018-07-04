From Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to Moto G6 Play, top smartphones to consider on Flipkart

From Redmi Note 5 to Moto G6 Play, here are top smartphones to buy on Flipkart. From Redmi Note 5 to Moto G6 Play, here are top smartphones to buy on Flipkart.

India is now ranked as the second biggest smartphone market in the world, ahead of the US. Smartphone shipments in India grew by 11 per cent to 30 million units in the first three months of 2018, according to the latest data by research firm IDC. With the growing smartphone demand in India, e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart are locked in a fierce battle to occupy the pole position. Perhaps why these e-commerce players have been partnering with smartphone brands to launch exclusive devices on their respective platforms. Here is a list of five new smartphones that you can purchase on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy On6

The Galaxy On6 is The Galaxy On6 is Samsung ’s mid-end smartphone in the On series.

Samsung Galaxy On6 smartphone is priced at Rs 14,490, and can be purchased exclusively on Flipkart. As for its specifications, the Galaxy On 6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1480×720 pixels. It is powered by the Exynos 7870 processor paired with Mali T830 MP1 GPU. It features 4GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. In terms of optics, the Galaxy On6 comes with a 13MP primary camera on the rear and an 8MP front camera for selfies. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy On6 launched in India at Rs 14,490; sale from July 5 on Flipkart

Moto G6 Play

Moto G6 Play is an affordable mid-end smartphone. Moto G6 Play is an affordable mid-end smartphone.

The Moto G6 Play is a Flipkart exclusive smartphone and can be purchased for Rs 11,999. As its specifications, the Moto G6 Play sports a 5.7-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of optics, it features a single camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP. Also, add an 8MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

Also Read: Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launched in India: Price, launch offers, specifications

Honor 10

Honor 10 is pitted against Honor 10 is pitted against OnePlus 6 and Asus ZenFone 5Z.

Honor 10 is yet another smartphone which is exclusive to Flipkart. It costs Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. In terms of its specifications, the Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch FullView display with a resolution of 2280×1080. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, the company’s own AI-powered chipset. It comes with 6GB of RAM paired with non-expandable 128GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. In terms of the cameras, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back which consists of a 24MP sensor and a 16MP sensor. On the front, it sports a 24MP camera for selfies. Additionally, the device features an Ultrasonic Under Glass fingerprint sensor on the home button.

Also Read: Honor 10 launched with AI-assisted cameras and under-glass fingerprint scanner at Rs 32,999 on Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, one of the most popular smartphones in India, starts at Rs 9,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 comes at a starting price of Rs 9,999. In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch IPS Full View display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with the Adreno 506 GPU. The company launched two RAM variants of the smartphone in India – 3GB RAM/32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB of internal storage. Coming to the optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 sports a 12MP primary camera sensor at the back and an 8MP camera sensor on the front to take selfies.

Also Read: Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 launched in India: Price, specs, etc

Asus ZenFone 5Z

Asus ZenFone 5Z starts at Rs 29,999 in India, making it the cheapest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 powered phone. Asus ZenFone 5Z starts at Rs 29,999 in India, making it the cheapest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 powered phone.

Asus’ latest flagship – ZenFone 5Z – is exclusive to Flipkart’s e-commerce platform. The device comes with a starting price of Rs 29,999 and goes up till Rs 36,999 for the top-end variant. In terms of specifications, the Asus Zenfone 5Z sports a 6.2-inch Super IPS+ display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. There are three storage variants that will be made available in the market – 6GB RAM/64GB of internal storage, 8GB RAM/128GB of internal storage, and 8GB of RAM/256GB of internal storage all are expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. In terms of optics, the device features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera sensor along with an 8MP secondary camera sensor. On the front, the device features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies. ZenFone 5Z will go on sale in India via Flipkart from July 9.

Also Read: Asus Zenfone 5Z launched in India: Price starts at Rs 29,999, sale from July 9

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd