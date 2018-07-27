Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in China

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

Xiaomi has launched the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant of the Redmi Note 5 in China. The company currently sells the Chinese Redmi Note 5 as the Redmi Note 5 Pro globally with a few hardware changes. Xiaomi has priced the new 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 17,200).

This new variant will go on sale on July 27 and will be available in Black, Blue, Flame Red, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants. Apart from this, the company is currently also selling a 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage for CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,000) and a 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant for CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,000).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Chinese variant) sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes in multiple RAM/storage configurations – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage.

It runs Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 ROM based on Google’s Android Nougat operating system and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

As for cameras, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Chinese variant) is similar to Redmi Note 5 Pro and features a vertical dual camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a primary 12MP sensor paired with a secondary 5MP sensor. On the front, the device sports a 13MP sensor for taking selfies, which is different from the 20MP front camera on the Indian variant.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C for charging as well. However, in India, the Redmi Note 5 Pro does not have Type-C USB charging.

