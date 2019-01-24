Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 starts receiving MIUI 10.2, will be its last update

MIUI 10.2 based on Google's Android 6.0 Marshmallow will be the last software update Xiaomi will be rolling out to its Redmi Note 3 and Mi 5 smartphones.

MIUI 10.2 update for Redmi Note 3 is based on Google’s Android 6.0 Marshmallow and comes with Android’s July 2018 Android security patch.

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10.2 update for its Redmi Note 3 in India, according to user reports on the company’s official community forum. Xiaomi earlier announced that MIUI 10.2 will the last software update they will be rolling out for Redmi Note 3 and Mi 5.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 3 back in 2016 and it has been approximately three years from the launch date since the company has been supporting the device.

It was initially launched running Google’s Android 5.0 Lollipop with the company’s own MIUI 7 skin on top.

MIUI 10.2 update for Redmi Note 3 is based on Google’s Android 6.0 Marshmallow and comes with Android’s July 2018 Android security patch. According to the reports, MIUI 10.2 comes with a build number MIUI V10.2.1.0MHOMIXM and has a download size of 178MB.

According to the changelog, MIUI 10.2 update for Redmi Note 3 brings a number of bug fixes for the device. These include fixes of UI elements related to front and back cameras during video calls, floating notifications, fingerprint sensor, UI icons and scrolling screenshots.

The rollout is being done in a phased manner to avoid server congestion. To check if your device has received the update, you will need to open the Settings panel and click on the ‘About Phone’ tab.

There you will have to navigate to and open the ‘System update’ panel and click on check for updates. If the update is available you can press the ‘download and instal’ button to get it.

