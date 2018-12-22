Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 starts getting MIUI 10 update in India: Report

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 10 update for its Redmi Note 3. Some Redmi Note 3 users have taken to the Mi Forums to reveal that they have received the MIUI 10 update on their devices. The MIUI 10.1.1.0.MHOMIFI over-the-air (OTA) update is based on Google’s Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. The update comes with a number of improvements paired with Android’s July 2018 security patch and has a size of 261MB.

According to the changelog, MIUI 10.1 Global stable ROM adds the July 2018 Android security patch along with camera, settings, updater and recorder improvements. Camera optimisations include new XXXL text sizes, fixes for previews and photos matching and a fix for gridlines not showing properly in the fullscreen mode.

The settings panel has been redesigned and been sorted into a card layout similar to all other smartphones running the MIUI 10 skin. A new updater shortcut widget has been added to the home screen making it much easier for users to find and use. Lastly, the company has also fixed a bug causing the recording status while pausing a recording to not be updated in the notification shade.

The new update to the Redmi Note 3 is being rolled out in phases and users are advised to head over to system updates in settings to check whether their unit has received the update or not. In case you are not aware, Redmi Note 3 was one of the most popular smartphones of its time. It’s good to see that Xiaomi is still supporting the device through a software update.