Redmi Note 11T to Moto G71: List of phones expected to launch soon

2021 will come to an end in a couple of weeks and brands still have plans to launch smartphones. Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone in India on November 30. Other brands such as Realme and Motorola are also expected to unveil a few new devices. Let’s take a quick look at the list of phones that could launch soon.

Redmi Note 11T India launch on November 30

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone in India on November 30. The specifications of this device have already been leaked by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. It is said to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.

Xiaomi is also said to offer a dual rear camera setup, which is tipped to include a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, there could be a 16MP selfie camera sensor. The handset could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It could be offered with up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G31 could launch in India soon

Motorola recently launched a few smartphones under the G-series and it is now expected to some of them in India too. Tipster Yash has suggested on Twitter that the Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G31 will be unveiled in India soon. Motorola hasn’t yet officially announced the launch date. These smartphones have reportedly appeared the BIS certification website, hinting that the launch could happen soon.

Moto G71 was recently launched with a 6.4-inch OLED Full HD+ display, a 16MP front camera, a 50MP triple-camera setup, a Snapdragon 695 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging. The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack and is IP52-rated for water resistance. It is selling in Europe for €299.99 (approximately Rs 25,200).

Moto G51 ships with a 6.8-inch LCD Full HD+ 120Hz display, a 50MP triple-camera setup, a 13MP front camera, a Snapdragon 480+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The smartphone is priced at €229.99 (approximately Rs 19,300).

Moto G31 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display, a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 50MP triple-camera setup, a 13MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. It is priced at €199.99 (approximately Rs 16,800).

Vivo Y76 5G launch on November 23

The Vivo Y76 5G is all set to launch in Malaysia on November 23. Ahead of its official unveiling, some of the key details of the Vivo Y76 5G have been surfaced online. It will pack a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera, as per the details shared by the company.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has suggested the Vivo Y76 could feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 4,100mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It is said to offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Vivo Y76s is already available in China, but with slightly different features. It is priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,800).

Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Realme C35 could launch soon

Realme is also rumoured to launch two new phones in Europe, Narzo 50A Prime and Realme C35. Both the devices have reportedly been spotted in Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification listings, which was first spotted by tipster Parag Guglani.

As the Realme Narzo 50A is already available in India, the Prime model could be a watered-down version of the original phone. The original Realme Narzo 50A was launched back in September this year and has a 6,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It even offers a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. At the moment, it is unknown whether the device will also make its debut in India. It is important to note that Realme hasn’t yet made any official launch announcement for the new phones.