Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 could launch in global markets with Qualcomm chipsets

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch its latest Redmi Note 11 series in the global markets with a new design. Vietnamese news website The Pixel suggests that the new smartphones could arrive in the first quarter of 2022. The Redmi Note 11 series, which includes a standard model, a Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+ version, recently made its debut in China.

The global variant will reportedly pack Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets, instead of the MediaTek Dimensity processors found on the Chinese models. We could also see a different design on the back panel of Redmi Note 11 series, as per leaks from a Vietnamese portal, the Pixel.

Xiaomi going for Qualcomm chipsets in the global market will not be surprising given that most past Redmi Note series have been powered by Snapdragon processors. The Redmi Note 8 Pro was one of the few devices that came with the MediaTek processor back in 2019, and it was powered by the MediaTek G90T chipset.

Meanwhile, another tipster with @chunvn8888 handle on Twitter claims that it could be due to a shortage in supply of the MediaTek chipsets at Xiaomi’s facility. The tipster also suggests that the new phones could be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 695 processors. It should be noted that chip supply shortage is currently plaguing most companies, and has impacted vendor shipments overall.

Redmi Note 11 series specifications

The standard Redmi Note 11 smartphone has a 6.60-inch display. It was launched in China with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which is backed by 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. There is also a dual rear camera setup, which features a 50MP primary camera, and an 8MP camera. It has a single 16MP front camera for selfies. It is being sold in three colours, including Black Realm, Shallow Dream Galaxy, and Slight Mint. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 11 Pro has a slightly bigger 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 320Hz touch sampling support. This one runs the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, has a 5,160mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 108MP main camera at the back, along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro camera.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has a similar display but runs the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, and sports a smaller 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. The rear camera is the same as the Redmi Note 11 Pro.