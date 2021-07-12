Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G to launch on July 20 in India

The Redmi Note 10T will be the first 5G device in the Redmi Note series ( Image source : Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 10T 5G will launch in India on July 20. The company announced the same via a video on Redmi’s Twitter handle. It has also posted a teaser on YouTube announcing the arrival of the smartphone in India.

The smartphone will be first 5G device in the Redmi Note series in India. The smartphone was released in Russia last month and packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Other expected features include a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally Xiaomi has used the tagline ‘fast and futuristic,’ to define the soon-to-be released device. Here is everything we know.

𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗠𝗜’𝗦 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 #𝟱𝗚 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗚! Brace yourselves for #RedmiNote10T5G, launching on 20.07.2021! ☄️ Step in to a #FastAndFuturistic world soon. ✨ Excited? Get notified & participate in the #contest to win: https://t.co/URaeJH2NoM pic.twitter.com/tB2bKN0P2Z — Redmi India – #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 12, 2021

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Expected specifications

If the company launches the same variant of the Redmi Note 10T that it launched in Russia, the handset would pack similar specifications. The Redmi Note 10T 5G could come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The phone will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and could come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP main sensor. Other shooters could include a 2MP macro and and 2MP depth sensor. The device could pack a 8MP front facing shooter for all your selfie and video calling needs.

The smartphone will likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the device could include dual-SIM slots, 4G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5 mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.