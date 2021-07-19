Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G to launch on July 20: Here is everything you need to know

Xiaomi is set to launch its Redmi Note 10T 5G in India on July 20, which is tomorrow. This is the first phone in the Redmi NOte series, which will come with 5G connectivity, which has so far been reserved for Xiaomi’s Mi device. Redmi Note 10T 5G was launched in Russia last month. Here is everything you should know about the Redmi Note 10T before its launch.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Specifications (expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and is expected come with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Xiaomi has confirmed the processor, 48MP triple camera, 90Hz refresh rate and 5000 mAh battery for the Redmi Note 10T on its social media handles.

The device may feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP shooter with f/1.79 lens. Other cameras may include a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone may also feature a 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The activation of the Powerhouse of #FastAndFuturistic is in motion.🔥 T-2 days till impact. 😎#RedmiNote10TG with its 5000 mAh battery is here to fuel our ride to the Future. ☄️ Arriving on 20.07.21 Get Notified – https://t.co/URaeJH2NoM pic.twitter.com/1DTZaz3AKn — Redmi India – #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 18, 2021

The Redmi Note 10T 5G may come with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone will come with support for 5G and will likely run on Android 11 with MIUI on top.

Redmi India will be live streaming the event on the company’s official YouTube page and the Mi.com website, which has a page live for the upcoming event. The Redmi Note 10T launch will start at 12 noon, according to the company.