Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G to launch in India soon, Amazon confirms

Xiaomi is all set to launch a Redmi Note 10T smartphone in India. The Chinese company recently posted a teaser on Twitter, but didn’t confirm the name of the device. Amazon has now revealed it by publishing a dedicated page. It reveals that a new Xiaomi phone is “coming soon.” There is also a ‘Fast and Futuristic’ tagline, which suggests that the device will offer good performance.

While the listing page doesn’t reveal the name or features of the upcoming device, the URL of the lead image does confirm that the phone will be called Redmi Note 10T 5G. This Redmi phone was recently launched in Russia, and the specifications of the Indian version could be similar.

In Russia, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and punch-hole display. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.

In terms of optics, the Redmi phone packs a triple camera setup at the back. It includes a 48MP main sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP macro camera. It is paired with a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The company has added a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, the device supports dual-SIM slots, 4G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5 mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.

In Russia, Redmi Note 10T 5G is selling for RUB 19,990, which is around Rs 20,500. But, the device is expected to be cheaper in India. For the mentioned price, the company is offering the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.