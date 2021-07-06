Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G could launch soon in India

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 10T 5G in India soon. The smartphone, released in Russia last month, packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and is set to be the first 5G phone in the Redmi Note 10 series. Other expected features include a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi has posted a teaser revealing the arrival of a new Redmi smartphone on its official website and on Amazon as well. Although the teaser doesn’t specifically reveal the name of the device, the image link reveals that it is going to be Redmi Note 10T 5G. The company has used the tagline ‘fast and futuristic,’ to define the soon-to-be released device. Here is everything we know.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Expected specifications

If Xiaomi launches the same variant of the Redmi Note 10T that it launched in Russia, the device would pack similar specifications. The smartphone could come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and could come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP main sensor. Other cameras could include a 2MP macro and and 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone could pack a 8MP front facing shooter for all your selfie and video calling needs. The smartphone will likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the device could include dual-SIM slots, 4G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5 mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.

The teaser by Xiaomi suggests that the Redmi Note 10T is set to launch soon. However the company has not revealed an exact launch date for the device. While we can expect the phone to launch later this month, we will have to wait a while longer to know for sure.