Redmi Note 10S to go on sale on Amazon India: Key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10S is the next budget smartphone that the company will launch on May 13 in India. Ahead of the launch, the sale page has gone live on Amazon India along with all the key specifications of the phone. The Redmi Note 10S is supposed to be a gaming focused option in the series.

According to the Amazon page, the Redmi Note 10S will have a 64MP quad-camera, an AMOLED display, and it will be powered by the Helio G95 processor from MediaTek. It also continues with the new Evol design seen in the other Redmi Note 10 phones, which have already launched in India.

The battery is 5000 mAh with support for 33W fast-charging. The Redmi Note 10S will also come with an IP53 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back. It will also come with dual-stereo speakers and Hi-Res audio certified.

The Redmi Note 10S will join the other three phones in the lineup; which are the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max. The Pro Max is the most expensive variant so far with a 108MP camera at the back. The Redmi Note 10 Pro also has a 64MP camera, but it runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor instead of the MediaTek one which will be seen on the Redmi Note 10S.

Redmi Note 10S: Expected specifications, price

The Redmi Note 10S has a 6.43-inch FHD+(1,080×2,400 pixels) display in the global variant and comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Other than the 64MP main camera, the rear camera includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 13MP.

Given the phone will focus on gaming, it remains to be seen how Xiaomi will price the smartphone. The Redmi Note 10 launched at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM option, while the 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 13,999. However, the price has now increased to Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM variant and the 6GB RAM version costs Rs 14,499. The Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs 15,999 while the Pro Max at Rs 18,999.

Given the specifications, the Redmi Note 10S will likely be priced between the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro, though Xiaomi could also go really aggressive and price it starting under Rs 12,000 as well.