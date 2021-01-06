Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro with 5G support spotted on certification sites

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series could soon launch with a Pro variant that supports 5G. (Image Source: The Indian Express)

We are just a few days into 2021 and reports about the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Pro have already begun. According to several leaks, it looks like a Redmi Note 10 Pro variant with 5G support has been spotted certification websites. Last year, Xiaomi introduced three variants of the Redmi Note 9 series in India. There was the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The first to launch was the Redmi Note 9 Pro in April in India.

This time, the Redmi Note 10 Pro looks set to get a 5G upgrade, which is not surprising, considering that there are more chipsets available with support for 5G connectivity. Several reports by tipsters on social media state that the Redmi Note 10 Pro with 5G has the model number M2101K6G. Some tipsters have also shared screenshots showing the certification for the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Tipster Mukul Sharma, who runs the handle Stufflistings on Twitter, also shared that the IMEI number for the same M2101K6G model number was also approved in India. This suggests that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will make a debut in India sometime later.

Check out his tweet below

The Redmi Note 10 Pro IMEI number has already been approved in India as well.#Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiNote10Pro pic.twitter.com/gEJx9mkizO — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station took to Chinese social media platform Weibo and shared another listing for a phone with the same M2101K6G model number, adding this will be the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

It is not surprising to see all the certification leaks around the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The brand typically launches the Redmi Note series in India by the February or March. It launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India in February 2019, and the phone went on sale in March, 2019. Last year, the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max launched in India by March 2020, though the Pro Max only went on sale much later.

The 5G support is also expected on the Redmi Note 10 Pro, given more affordable 5G phones are expected this year. Other specifications could include a big 5,000mAh battery, fast charging, and a multi-camera setup on the back of the phone.