Xiaomi gives sneak peek into Redmi Note 10 specifications ahead of March 4 launch

A day after the announcement of the Redmi Note 10 series launch date, the company has revealed some key features of their mid-range budget phone. The landing page of the Redmi Note 10 series has been updated. The confirmed specifications include Gorilla Glass protection on the front and an IP52 rating for water and dust protection. In the photos, there is a visible side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Redmi also confirmed that the Note 10 series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The company says that the smartphone is built for gaming. Earlier rumours pointed it to Redmi Note 10 sporting the Snapdragon 732G chipset, which should provide good gaming performance for a smartphone in this segment.

The teasers on the page also noted that the Redmi Note 10 will sport an all-new design, which is lighter and slimmer. There is a visible camera bump on the back as well. In this price segment, we have seen the likes of Poco X3, which are bulkier than usual.

The phone also has High-Res Certified audio, but it is not yet clear whether it will be equipped with stereo speakers or not. Xiaomi says that the phone will have a big battery that will support fast-charging. Again, the battery capacity and fast-charging speed have not been revealed.

There are no teasers regarding the device’s screen and camera so far. It is expected to support an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate or an AMOLED screen as the company asked users which one they prefer in a tweet that was later deleted. On the other hand, the product page hints in an image that it can feature high touch sampling rate, which will be an add-on for the gamers.