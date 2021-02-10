scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series to launch in India in March: Here are the expected specs

Xiaomi India's Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain and Redmi Business Lead Sneha Tainwala have posted a video on Twitter, which reveals that the launch of new Redmi Note 10 series will take place in March.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated: February 10, 2021 10:35:30 am
redmi note 10, redmi note 10 india launch, redmi note 10 launch, redmi note 10 launch date, redmi note 10 price, redmi note 10 price in india, redmi note 10 specsXiaomi Redmi Note 10 series to launch in India soon: Expected specs

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series will officially launch in India in early March. Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain confirmed this news on Twitter. The company hasn’t revealed the exact launch date of the new Redmi Note 10 series. Xiaomi is claiming that the upcoming smartphone will offer the “smoothest” experience to users.

The teaser doesn’t offer any specific details about the new Redmi Note 10 series. Xiaomi will likely reveal more details in the coming weeks. It will be a successor to the successful Redmi Note 9 series. Xiaomi is expected to launch two devices, including a standard Redmi Note 10 and a Pro version of it. The devices will be priced in India under Rs 20,000 segment given this is a segment where the Note series dominates .

Redmi Note 10 series: Expected specifications

The Redmi Note 10 series will be offered in both 4G or 5G models, and there have been several leaks showing 5G versions of the phone also being listed on certain certification sites. It will likely ship with Android 11. The 4G variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro is widely rumoured to feature a 120Hz display and pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G SoC. The 5G variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro could draw power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.

The Redmi phones will likely be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. The Redmi Note 10 Pro could arrive with a 64MP primary camera sensor. It is expected to offer a 5,050mAh battery under the hood. The standard version could sport a 48MP primary rear camera sensor as well as a big 6,000mAh battery.

