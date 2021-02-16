Redmi Note 10 launch date set for March 4: Expected specifications, price

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will launch on March 4, 2021. This will be a global launch event and the landing page has gone live already on the Mi India website. Earlier, there were reports that the Redmi Note 10 series will launch on March 10. With the Redmi Note 10 series, the company is expected to have four variants. Last year, the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max were introduced first, and the Redmi Note 9 made an appearance later on.

This year Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro are expected. Both phones will have a 4G and 5G variant, according to leaks. It remains to be seen if a Redmi Note 10 Pro Max variant will also launch on March 4. The phones will likely be priced under Rs 20,000, though if a 5G variant is introduced, they could sport higher price tags.

Given this is a global debut, they are likely to be new phones, that have not yet been introduced in the China market. The Redmi Note 10 series will also be sold on Amazon India, which also has a ‘notify me’ page live for the same.

Check out Redmi India’s tweet below

Redmi Note 10 Pro: Expected specifications

Recently, Redmi India on Twitter asked whether their fans would like an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate or an AMOLED display. The tweet was taken down later, though a majority of votes were in favour of an AMOLED display.

With higher refresh rates becoming more popular in the budget mid-range segment, Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to feature an LCD display. However, if it does feature an AMOLED display, it will be the first in the Note series to offer such a display. But an AMOLED display might also push the price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro variant.

The company is also emphasising on the camera of the upcoming series. Earlier this year, the General Manager of Redmi, Lu Weibing shared that more Redmi phones will feature a primary camera higher than 100MP this year. However, several leaks point to a 64MP primary camera.

Last year, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max had a 64MP camera ,while Redmi Note 9 Pro had a 48MP camera setup. Redmi could bump up the camera to 100MP on the Pro 5G variant, while the regular variant could end up with the 64MP camera.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, which is not a 5G chipset. The mid-range processor will be accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. All of this could be backed by a 5,050 mAh battery with fast-charging capability.