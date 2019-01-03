Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 with 48MP camera to launch in China on January 10, 2019

Xiaomi is hosting an event in China on January 10, and a new Redmi phone is expected, likely to be the Redmi 2 Pro with the 48MP camera. Xiaomi’s official Weibo handle for Redmi phones has shared a post talking about an event on January 10, 2019.

Advertising

The post is accompanied by an image, which says ‘Always believe something wonderful is about to happen,’ in English, and the same text is also written in China. Based on Xiaomi’s China website, the expectation is that there will be a new Redmi phone from the company, but the launch date is mentioned as January 10, 2019.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 launch livestream timings

According to the China website, a new Redmi phone will launch at 14.00 China time, which is around 11.30 am for India. The banner page confirms a new Redmi device will launch and also hints at something about this being the world’s first Redmi phone with something new, based on the Google Translation of the Chinese text.

The Redmi text casts a shadow as well, showing the number 48, which means this will be the Redmi Pro 2 with the 48MP rear camera. The company has opened reservations for this upcoming Redmi phone on the China site. The Redmi Pro 2 will be first Redmi device from Xiaomi to sport such camera configurations.

Advertising

Redmi Pro 2: 48MP camera and other specifications

Previously, we have seen posters of the Redmi Pro 2 being leaked in China, which show that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Redmi Pro was a high-end variant in the Redmi series, though it was limited to the China market and did not launch in India.

Earlier, Xiaomi President Lin Bin has posted on his Weibo page to talk about an upcoming smartphone from the company, which would feature 48MP camera. The picture shared by Bin showed a close-up of the back of the phone with a 48MP camera. The expectation is that this will be the Redmi Pro 2.

With a 48MP rear camera, this Redmi Pro 2 could cost more than Rs 20,000, and higher than other budget Redmi phones. Previously, the Redmi Pro was launched in 2016, starting at Yuan 1499 or Rs 15,000 plus going up to Yuan 1999, which is nearly Rs 20,000.

Other reports have claimed the Redmi Pro 2 might have a “punch-hole” display like we have seen on devices like Honor V20 and Samsung Galaxy A8s. The Redmi Pro will have triple-rear cameras, according to some leaks.

Redmi 7 series: Expected specifications

We have also seen leaks around a possible Redmi 7 series with three models being spotted on China’s Compulsory Certificate (3C) website with model numbers M1901F7E, M1901F7T and M1901F7C. An earlier TENAA listing, Redmi 7 Pro will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10, a 5.84-inch full HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch design and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The device will have an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3Ghz, coupled with 3GB, 4GB and 6GB RAM options with storage options ranging from 32GB to 64GB to 128GB respectively. The listing also hinted at a 12MP rear camera with a secondary sensor as well and an 8MP front camera. It is not clear if the new Redmi 7 phones will also make an appearance.