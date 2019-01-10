Xiaomi Redmi launch event LIVE UPDATES: Redmi Pro 2 with 48MP camera expected

Xiaomi has made it clear that the new Redmi phone will have a 48MP dual AI camera at the back. The name of the new Redmi phone is still a mystery. Will Xiaomi called it Redmi Pro 2 as some leaked posters have claimed? Or will be it be Redmi Note 7 Pro? Given Redmi is going to be a new brand, there could be a Redmi Pro 2 device, which stands out in the series, given the high-end camera specifications, while Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro might be different phones. We will find that out after the launch event today. Meanwhile here are pictures of the new Redmi phones.

Redmi's big event will take place in Beijing, China. The Redmi launch event starts at 11.30 am IST or around 2 pm China Time. The Xiaomi China website has a page live for the Redmi launch, and it will likely be livestreamed on the site. However, the stream will be in Chinese. Xiaomi will likely post updates on Twitter, its MIUI forums in English for those who are interested.

Redmi will now be a separate brand, with the logo on the back of the phones reading 'Redmi by Xiaomi'. This is similar to how Xiaomi is operating with the Poco brand, which is launching mid-range phones with flagship like specifications. With Redmi series, the focus will be on offering value for money devices, where specifications are good but prices are not too high. The Mi brand phones will focus on high-end specifications, as we have seen in the past. In India, it is Xiaomi's Redmi phones which are driving the bulk of volume sales.

The new Redmi phone will be the first phone in this brand to sport a 48MP camera. Xiaomi has confirmed that it will indeed be a dual AI camera. The phone will likely have a 48MP sensor, which we have also seen on devices like Honor View20. This also raises questions how the camera will work. Will Xiaomi restrict the resolution? Or will there be a special mode which will let the camera shoot at 48MP? All of this is still unclear.

A Redmi 7 device with a smaller 5.84-inch display is also expected. Both the Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 devices are expected to sport a 4000 mAh battery. Redmi will also be a separate brand going forward in 2019, similar to how Poco has been created. The company has already showcased a new logo for Redmi, which says Redmi by Xiaomi. The new Redmi series is expected to have a more colourful gradient design option as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Launch Event LIVE Updates: Xiaomi is gearing up for a Redmi launch event where the brand will introduce its first phone with a 48MP dual camera with features. The expectation is that this Redmi phone will be the Redmi Pro 2, which will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and a glass design at the back. Or the new Redmi phone could be called Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi Pro 2: Expected price and specifications

There is some confusion on what Xiaomi will call the phone with the 48MP rear camera. The expectation is that this will be the Redmi Pro 2, which will have dual-cameras at the back with a possible 48MP sensor. The Redmi Pro was last launched in 2016. Redmi Pro 2, if it turns out to be true, will also come with a 6.3-inch display with a smaller, waterdrop style notch, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The battery will likely be 4000 mAh. Or this phone could be called Redmi Note 7 Pro as well.

Based on Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun's latest post, the Redmi phone will have a more colourful design as well, with tones of pink and purple, and a 2.5D curved glass at the back and front. This marks a change from Redmi's all metal design, which has become rather outdated.

Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7: Expected specifications

Thanks to TENAA listings we know there are several Redmi models in the works. One will likely be a more affordable Redmi 7, which will have a 5.84-inch display and a 4000 mAh battery. The front camera will be 8MP on this Redmi phone, which could also sport a gradient colour option as well. Redmi 7 has traditionally been much more affordable than the Redmi Note 7 series, and this will continue.

Then there could be a Redmi Note 7, which could have a similar 6.3-inch display like the Redmi Pro 2 or Redmi Note 7 Pro, but a different processor and camera. The battery will likely remain 4000 mAh given this is a highlight of the Redmi series.