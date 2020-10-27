Xiaomi Redmi K30S set to launch today: Here’s what to expect

The Redmi K30S is all set to launch in China today. The device will go on sale in black and silver gradient finishes, as per teasers. The company is calling the device as Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition. The launch event will kick off at 2:00 PM, which is 11:30 AM in India. Read on to know more about the expected price and specifications of the new Redmi phone.

Redmi K30S: Expected specifications, price

The Redmi K30S is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The device will reportedly ditch the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The new Redmi phone is rumored to feature a 144Hz refresh rate display. It will offers support for 5G networks and will ship with MIUI 12 out of the box.

Sadly, the handset will run on Android 10, instead of the latest Android 11. The handset will likely be available with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. For photography, there could be a triple rear camera setup, which is said to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is said to come with a 4,900mAh battery.

If rumors are to be believed, the Redmi K30S phone would be much cheaper than the Redmi K30 Ultra. To recall, the Redmi K30 Ultra was launched with a price label of Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,050). This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Yuan 2,199 (around Rs 24250), whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration sell at Yuan 2,499. Lastly, the top-end 8GB + 512GB storage model is being sold in China for Yuan 2,699 (around Rs 29,770)

