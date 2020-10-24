Xiaomi Redmi K30S rumoured to launch on October 27: Check expected specifications here

Redmi K30s is expected to be a rebranded version of recently launched Mi 10T (Representative Photo)

Xiaomi Redmi K30s is all set to launch in a few days. According to various leaks, the mid-range smartphone is tipped to be launched on October 27. As reported previously, the phone will be comparatively cheaper than the Redmi K30 ultra launched earlier.

Reports suggest that Xiaomi is planning to launch this phone as a rebranded version of Xiaomi Mi 10T. In addition, Redmi K30s will initially be launching in China followed by expected launches in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Northern Africa. Tipsters on social media have also hinted that the new model in the Redmi K series will fall in the affordable segment and will be an apt choice for gaming enthusiasts, thanks to K30S’ big screen. Interestingly, various specs of the device have already got listed on China’s TENNA website.

Chinese smartphone maker’s Redmi K30S is rumoured to sport a 6.67-inch LCD display with 1080p resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz screen refresh rate. On the rear, the phone is said to come with a triple rear camera setup adorned by 64MP main camera.

Besides that, K30S is speculated to be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset in the variant of 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Moreover, various rumours have also suggested that Redmi K30S is expected to come with a punch-hole display. To back it all up it will have a 5,000 mAh battery. It will run on Android 10 out of the box with Xiaomi’s own MIUI 12 over the top. In addition, the phone is touted to support 5G connectivity feature while it is rumoured to be available in 8 colour options for the users.

As far as price is concerned, there hasn’t been any official word yet, but as reported previously, the phone will be much cheaper than Redmi K30 Ultra whose base variant starts at around Rs.22,000 and goes till Rs.30,000 for the high-end variant.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd