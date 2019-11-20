Xiaomi Redmi K30 to feature 120Hz display, 60MP primary camera, claims new leak

Xiaomi launched its Redmi K20 series a few months back. It has now already started teasing the next generation Redmi K30 series, which according to a statement by Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, will launch in December including the Redmi K30 Pro 5G variant.

Now, XDA Developers in a nightly build for MIUI 11 for a Xiaomi smartphone codenamed Phoenix, which is tipped to be the Redmi K30, has spotted mentions of various key features. According to the code strings, the device will pack a number of notable upgrades like a 120Hz display, a 60MP primary sensor and more.

An interesting point is that the device, unlike its predecessor, will not feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, instead, it will opt for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, similar to the one we got to see in the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

The MIUI 11 nightly code consists of two refresh rate setting presets 60Hz and 120Hz. Take note, as of now, only the Razer Phone 2 and the Asus ROG Phone 2 have 120Hz refresh rate displays. However, there are a lot of smartphones that come with a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Inside the internal Qualcomm camera library folder, there was a string “phoenix_imx686”, which suggests that the Redmi K30 will sport Sony’s new 60MP IMX686 sensor.

The code also has a commit named “Broadside”, which has a string stating that “Fingerprint sensor is located on the right edge of your device.” It also consists of a schematic graphic showing the dual hole-punch display and the user’s thumb resting on the side-mounted fingerprint sensor.