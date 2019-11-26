Xiaomi confirms Redmi K30 series launch on December 10, will be 5G ready

The Redmi K30 series will officially launch on December 10 in China, and it will be the first set of Redmi phones with 5G connectivity support. In a Weibo post, Lu Weibing, the Redmi China General Manager confirmed the launch date for the Redmi K30 series. Given the word series is used, it is likely that both Redmi K30 and K30 Pro will be revealed, though leaks have claimed the Pro variant might go on sale later.

The post also says that for Redmi as a brand will be positioned as a 5G pioneer in 2020. Redmi K30 will also support hardware for standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G networks. In the post, Weibing wrote that Redmi will be the first to adopt the latest 5G technology.

This appears to be in line with what Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had previously said. He had indicated that the company has big plans for 5G in 2020 and plans to launch at least more than 10 mobile phones, which will be 5G ready. Given the popularity of the Redmi brands, even in markets beyond China, it would make sense for Xiaomi to ensure that its phones are 5G ready in 2020.

Redmi K30: All specifications we know so far

The Redmi K20 series launched back in May in China, and was introduced in India by July. The Redmi K30 series will be the successor to this, and both Redmi K30 and K30 Pro could be revealed. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun indicated that the Redmi K30 Pro will be introduced in December and it will be a 5G ready phone.

Previous leaks have indicated that the Redmi K30 Pro could have a number of major upgrades, including a 120Hz display along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The previous Redmi K20 series had in-display fingerprint sensors. The main camera could be 60MP, according to earlier leaks. It is expected to be Sony’s new 60MP IMX686 sensor.

The image Xiaomi has shared for the Redmi K30 also indicates that the front will have dual-cameras, with the pin-hole style. It looks like Redmi K30 series will ditch the pop-up camera that we saw on the previous phones with the new phones.

Given the Redmi K30 Pro is a flagship phone, it will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 855 or 855+ processor, while the Redmi K30 will run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processor or Xiaomi could go for a MediaTek chipset with 5G support. Both phones will likely sport big batteries, 4000 mAh or higher, and are expected to come with 30W fast-charging.