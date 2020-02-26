Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro launch date is now official, will sport a full screen display

Redmi K30 Pro launch date confirmed by the company (Image: Weibo) Redmi K30 Pro launch date confirmed by the company (Image: Weibo)

Redmi K30 launched last year December in China and in India it was rebranded to Poco X2. After the Redmi K30, it is now time for the K30 Pro to launch. The Redmi K30 Pro will launch on March 3 in Beijing, China. The company hasn’t revealed any details around the India launch yet.

Redmi took to Weibo, the Chinese microblogging site to announce the launch date of the K30 Pro. The teaser poster confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro will come with 5G support. Does this mean the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 5G enabled processor? We will have to wait and see for that.

Rival Realme just launched its Snapdragon 865 powered smartphone,the Realme X50 Pro. The earlier Redmi K20 Pro came with Qualcomm’s flagship processor — Snapdragon 855 — and the same is expected from the successor device.

The teaser also reveals that the Redmi K30 Pro will sport and all screen design. So this will not get punch-hole camera similar to the Redmi K30 (in China) or Poco X2 (in India) Given that the teaser shows a fullscreen display, the Redmi phone could pack pop-up camera similar to the Redmi K20 Pro.

According to leaks, the Redmi K30 Pro will be big upgrade over the Redmi K30 and the earlier K20 Pro. It could sport a 4700 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support, along with a 64MP quad rear camera system.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has revealed a new piece of information about India’s next Redmi phone (name is yet to be confirmed). On Tuesday, Jain confirmed that the upcoming Redmi phone will be the first in world to feature ISRO’s NavIC (Nation’s own satellite navigation system) feature. NavIC basically is an autonomous regional satellite navigation system that is claimed to provide accurate real-time positioning and timing services.

