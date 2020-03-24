Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro, K30 Pro Zoom Edition launched: What’s each of them offers

Redmi K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom Edition sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. Redmi K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom Edition sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support.

Xiaomi has finally launched its Redmi K30 Pro along with its K30 Pro Zoom Edition in China. The Redmi K30 Pro is priced at Yuan 2,999 (approximately Rs 32,266) for the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant, the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 3,399 (approximately Rs 36,560) and the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 3,699 (approximately Rs 39,770).

Coming to the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, it will be made available in 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage priced at Yuan 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,850) and at Yuan 3,999 (approximately 42,900), respectively. Xiaomi has not mentioned when the devices will be made available on sale. It also did not mention when they will be launched in the global market. However, the company has launched its Redmi K30 smartphone in India under its Poco sub-brand, which is the same treatment we expect the company to give this.

The devices will be made available in Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Purple and Space Grey colour options. Key features of the devices include an IP53 rating, 5G connectivity, Snapdragon 865 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage system and a motorised pop-up camera. The only difference between the vanilla variant and the zoom variant is the rear camera setup.

Redmi K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom Edition sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. Both run on Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The devices come with IP53 water and dust resistance rating. They also sport a vapour chamber liquid cooling system to dissipate heat, which Xiaomi states is the biggest one they have added on a phone ever.

Coming to the cameras, the Redmi K30 Pro comes with a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8P telephoto lens and a 5MP sensor. The camera supports taking images in HEIF and RAW formats, They also support 8K video recording. The Zoom Edition comes with OIS support for the 64MP sensor and replaces the 5MP sensor with an 8MP sensor with OIS support. With it, the company claims that you can zoom up to 30x digitally.

On the front, it sports a 20MP motorised pop-up selfie camera, just like its predecessor the Redmi K20 Pro. To recall, the company did relace the pop-up selfie camera module in the Redmi K30, which was launched back in December, in favour of a dual hole punch cutout similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

