Xiaomi Redmi K30, RedmiBook 13 launched: Specs, price and everything you need to know

The Redmi K30 is official in China. One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi K30 the 5G support thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the phone. In addition to the 5G version, Xiaomi has also launched a 4G model of the Redmi K30 with Snapdragon 730G chipset. Some of the other key highlights of the Redmi K30 are 120Hz display and quad rear camera setup. Alongside the Redmi K30 5G and 4G, Xiaomi also launched the RedmiBook 13, Redmi Play Bluetooth speaker, and Xiaomi AC2100 router in China.

Redmi K30 5G specs

The Redmi K30 comes with a 6.67-inch screen, 20:9 aspect ratio and 3D curved glass body. The phone offers a 120hz refresh rate that will allow users to have smooth gaming experience. The Redmi K30 includes Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back just as predecessor Redmi K20. The phone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone includes quad cameras on the rear panel and dual image sensors on the front. The selfie cameras sit inside a punch-hole camera system and look similar to what we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10 series phones before. The Redmi K30 comes with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera with 1/1.7 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor and 2MP camera. On the front, the phone packs 20MP + 2MP camera setup.

Notably, the Redmi K30 is the first smartphone to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a 4500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The company claims that the Redmi K30 takes around 1:15 hours to fully charge. The phone comes with USB Type C support and also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi K30 runs on Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

Redmi K30 4G specs

The only two differences between Redmi K30 4G and Redmi K30 5G are in the camera and hardware department. Unlike the Redmi K30 5G, the 4G version of the phone is powered by Snapdragon 730G processor. On the camera front, the Redmi K30 4G includes a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera setup on the back panel. Basically, instead of a 5MP depth sensor, the Redmi K30 4G includes a 2MP image sensor.

Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 4G variants and price

The Redmi K30 comes in four variants: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model at 1999 yuan (roughly translates to Rs 20,000), 6GB RAM +128GB storage at 2299 yuan, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at 2599 yuan and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at 2899 yuan. The Redmi K30 4G’s base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage comes with a price of 1599 yuan that translates to Rs 16,000 approx. Other variants of Redmi K30 4G includes 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at CNY 1,699, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at CNY 1,899, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at CNY 2,199. The Redmi K30 comes in four colours: White, Blue, Red and Purple.

Redmi K30 India launch

The Redmi K30 is expected to launch in India in the first quarter of 2020. The company is yet to reveal official details about the India launch of the Redmi K30. It is likely that the Redmi K30 4G may come to India instead of the 5G version considering the country is still not 5G ready.

RedmiBook 13 specs, price

Alongside the two variants of the Redmi K30 Xiaomi also launched RedmiBook 13 in three variants. The new RedmiBook comes with a 13.3-inch screen with narrow bezels and offers an 89 per cent screen-to-body-ratio. It is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors. The company claims that the new RedmiBook 13 can offer up to 11 hours of battery life. It comes with 1C fast-charging system that Xiaomi claims can charge 50 per cent in just 35 minutes.

The base variant of the RedmiBook 13 is priced at 4,199 yuan that translates to Rs 42,300 approx. The RedmiBook 13 with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA MX250 GPU comes with a price of 4,499 yuan that comes around Rs 45,000 approx. Lastly, the third and top-end model of the RedmiBook 13 with Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA MX250 graphics is priced at 5,199 Yuan that translates to Rs 52,400 approx.

