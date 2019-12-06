Xiaomi Redmi K30 launch on December 10 launch: All the key specifications we know

Redmi K30 is launching in China on Dec 10. Here’s all we know about the phone. Redmi K30 is launching in China on Dec 10. Here’s all we know about the phone.

The Redmi K30 series from Xiaomi is launching next week in Beijing, China on December 10. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has already confirmed some of the key details about the Redmi K20 successor, which will be the first phone to run the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

The Snapdragon 765G comes with an integrated 5G modem and this means the Redmi K30 will also be 5G ready, which the company had confirmed earlier. Xiaomi says a 4G LTE variant will also be introduced for this phone.

Thanks to the company’s teaser campaign on Weibo, the complete design of the upcoming Redmi K30 has already been revealed and it looks very different from the Redmi K20, both from the front and back. For one, Redmi K30 is ditching the pop-up camera we saw on the earlier phone, and going for the punch-hole selfie camera such as the one see on the Galaxy S10, S10+. Further, the Redmi K30 will feature four cameras on the back, compared to the three camera setup on the earlier one. The camera module has a circular design, which stands out as well.

The Redmi K30 will be a big upgrade over the Redmi K20 in almost all aspects including camera, design, screen, processor, among others. The Redmi K30 is expected to come in four colour options like blue, red, white with a hint of pink, and purple. Just a few days ahead of the launch the Redmi K30 has also got listed on China’s certification authority TENAA website site with the complete specifications being revealed.

Redmi K30 expected specifications

The TENAA listing reveals that the Redmi K30 will sport a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with slim bezels on the sides. The display resolution is likely to Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 21:9 aspect ratio, though the Redmi K30 Pro variant could have a higher refresh rate of 120 Hz, according to some reports.

The Redmi K30 is also said to come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front as well as on the back panel. Another big difference is that the Redmi K30 will not have a fingerprint sensor under the screen, but on the side button which is what we also saw on the Galaxy S10e.

The Redmi K30 will be big on cameras. The smartphone will include four cameras on the back panel, as is evident from the pictures shared the company. The main camera is expected to be the 64MP one, along with an 8MP camera, a 5MP and 2MP camera. Xiaomi’s teaser posters indicate there will be a 2 cms macro lens on this, which will likely be the 2MP camera for extreme close-up shots.

For front cameras, Redmi is leaving the pop-up camera system with the Redmi K20 and shifting to punch-hole design. The Redmi K30 will come with a dual punch-hole camera setup. The front camera specs of the Redmi K30 are yet to be revealed.

The processor has already been confirmed by the company as the Snapdragon 765G, which puts an emphasis on gaming and will make this 5G-ready. The TENAA listing reveals that the Redmi K30 will come in three RAM models: 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. The listing further shows that the Redmi K30 will come with up to 256GB of internal storage and 4,400mAh battery. On the software front, the Redmi K30 is likely to launch with MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

The TENAA certification listing also confirms that the Redmi K30 will come in two versions — 4G and 5G. Considering India is still not 5G-ready it is likely that the 4G version of the Redmi K30 may launch in the country.

