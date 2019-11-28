Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications, live image leaked ahead of Dec 10 launch

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series will launch in China on December 10 and this was confirmed by Lu Weibing, the Redmi China General Manager in a Weibo post. Xiaomi is expected to unveil Redmi K30 and K30 Pro and the latter will be 5G ready. Meanwhile, Redmi K30 could support 4G, reports suggest.

Advertising

Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi Redmi K30 live image has been leaked by tipster Xiaomishka on Twitter, which reveals a pill-shaped punch-hole on the top right of the screen, which will hold dual front camera sensors. The display has extremely thin bezels. The image is in line with Xiaomi’s official teaser poster, which shows off the front cameras.

Separately, a Weibo user has put out full specifications along with the price of Redmi K30 4G on the Chinese social networking site. As per the leak, Redmi K30 4G variant, which will have the model number ‘M1912G7BE / C’ will be priced starting at 1999 yuan or around Rs 20,000.

Further, Xiaomi Redmi K30 will sport a 6.66-inches LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. As of now, 120Hz refresh rate displays are limited to gaming phones like Asus ROG Phone II and Razr Phone 2. Upcoming phones like Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max are also rumoured to come with this feature but we will need to wait for an official launch to know more.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone is said to come in more storage configurations as well. Redmi K30 will have dual front cameras, a combination of 20MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. As for back cameras, it will sport four lenses including a 64MP main lens, 8MP telephoto lens, 13MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a fourth 2MP lens.

#Xiaomi

Ok, guys #RedmiK30 vs #HonorV30 The frame is basically the same, that is, the hole positions are on the upper right and the upper left, which is almost a mirror image. Which one do you think looks better? pic.twitter.com/rxtu7VH6Js — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) November 26, 2019

The smartphone could run the company’s latest MIUI 11 software, which will be based on Android Q. Redmi K30 is rumoured to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27w fast charging. Connectivity features include NFC, infrared remote control as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.